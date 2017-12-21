May will allow Brexit delay in exceptional circumstances

The decision is a compromise with Conservative lawmakers who last week rebelled in parliament and inflicted an embarrassing defeat on May during a debate on the legislation that will end Britain’s EU membership.



The legislation, formally titled the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, later won approval to move to the next stage of the parliamentary process, although it still faces weeks of further scrutiny before becoming law.



May headed off a second rebellion by agreeing that her government’s plan to define the date of Britain’s EU exit as March 29, 2019, should be tempered by inserting a proviso allowing that date to be changed if necessary.



“If that power were to be used, it would be only in extremely exceptional circumstances and for the shortest possible time,” May told lawmakers. Parliament will have to approve any new date.

Junior Brexit Minister Steve Baker added that he could not envisage the date being brought forward.