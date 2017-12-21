Car ploughs into pedestrians in Melbourne

After the arrest of the driver of a vehicle that ploughed into pedestrians in central Melbourne

Witnesses told reporters at least five people appeared to be injured and ambulances were treating many people.



“Paramedics are assessing twelve people at the scene of the incident at Flinders and Elizabeth Street,” Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.



Seven people have been taken to hospital including a pre-school aged child with a head injury who was in a serious condition.

Police said they had saturated the central city area to ensure public safety.



A white Suzuki SUV vehicle appeared to have run a red light at 4.40pm (0540 GMT) and struck the crowd as they crossed the main zebra crossing leading to Flinders Street Station.

It appeared to have been stopped when it hit a bollard or tram signal pole.



The incident seems similar to one in January when a car was driven into pedestrians at the same spot and along a pedestrian mall killing six people and injuring thirty.

The driver, Dimitrious Gargasoulas, is due to face trial on six murder charges. It was not deemed a terrorist act. He is thought to have mental health problems.



Since that incident heavy concrete bollards have been placed at entrances to public footpath zones in Melbourne and major cities around Australia.