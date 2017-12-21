North Korea rejects U.S. accusation, says it is not linked to any cyber attacks

A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand,provided by cyber security firm Symantec

"As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the U.S.," the spokesman said, according to the North's official KCNA news agency.



The U.S. accusation was a serious political provocation against North Korea that Pyongyang would never tolerate, the spokesman said. The May cyber attack crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.