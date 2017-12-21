Eight people killed in Pakistan after bus and truck collide in fog

The incident, which was blamed on dense fog, took place in the early morning near south Punjab's Khanewal district.



The injured were taken to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, the district police's Muhammad Qasim told dpa. At least two of those injured were in a critical condition, according to the hospital's Dr Zafar Ahmad.



Local media reported 11 people were killed in the accident but police could not confirm the reports.

Road accidents in Pakistan are common because of a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.