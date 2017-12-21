US eliminates key Al Qaeda leaders in Yemen

Efforts included the debilitation of Daesh-Yemen from the use of "ungoverned spaces in Yemen as a hub for terrorist recruiting, training, and base of operations to export terror worldwide," the Pentagon said.



Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is one of the terrorist groups most committed to and capable of conducting attacks in America, as assessed by the intelligence and defence communities, the officials said, while intelligence estimates indicate that Daesh-Yemen has doubled in size over the past year.



In November, the US conducted 10 strikes across Yemen governorates Bayda and Marib, including a strike on Mujahid al-Adani, the Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Shabwah leader, who was killed on November 20th in Bayda.

Al-Adani, also known as Mohammad Shukri, was a senior leader responsible for planning and conducting terrorist attacks against Yemeni, coalition and tribal security forces. He exerted significant influence within Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula’s terrorist attack networks, similarly, maintained close ties and access to the group's other senior leaders, and previously served as an Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula military leader in Aden, the Pentagon added.



Others Al Qaeda members killed in Yemen by US forces included Abu Layth al-Sanaani, Ruwahah al-Sanaani, and Ubaydah al-Lawdari, the Pentagon said.