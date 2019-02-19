FUNN holds ‘Basics of Photography’ workshops for young photographers

Held in collaboration with Capture LLC, a UAE-based company specialising in photography, the workshops honed the artistic talents of participants aged 10-14, and introduced them to photography as a profession, the know-how of the art of photography, and the required skill-sets to master it.

The workshops were organised at the Emirates Photography Society, Al Bait Hotel and Al Noor Island, every week on Saturdays. The engaging workshops educated participants about the fundamentals of photography and the latest digital technologies used in professional photography. The series of workshops also hosted photography tours that were arranged for the participants by Capture.

As part of the ‘Basics of Photography’ workshops, Aisha Al Nuaimi conducted various workshops and shared with the participants intricacies of photography along with different types of camera lenses and their functions. She discussed key photography concepts and techniques, including the exposure triangle: aperture, ISO, and shutter speed, as well as focus and photograph composition rules.

During the workshops, the participants studied various photographs, that were shot using different techniques and settings, to learn the importance of analysing the frame and choosing the right angle and the depth of field for high quality photographs.

One of the workshops introduced participants to the art of photography, and gave them details about different types of cameras, lenses, metering and shooting modes as well as techniques to hold the camera.

Another workshop addressed technical and creative concepts in photography, such as light balance, focal length, and different photography modes. The third workshop comprised of a quick review of the concepts addressed in the first two workshops and offered the opportunity to the participants to take part in various hands-on practice sessions.

Capture is a Dubai-based art establishment and a member of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid SME Establishments since 2017, with a staff comprising a host of expert photographers having exceptional experience. Capture provides public and private photography services in the UAE and abroad, in addition to organising workshops in collaboration with local and international organisations.

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in media and film industry, and promotes new media works and films made by children and young filmmakers in the UAE at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its larger goal is to foster talent through these festivals, conferences and workshops locally and internationally.