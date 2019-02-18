EPC President receives Women Super Achiever Award in Mumbai

The WWLC committee said in a statement that this choice comes as Dr. Al-Ketbi is one of the outstanding women leaders, not only at the United Arab Emirates level but also at the Gulf and Middle East level.

The committee also noted that Dr. Al-Ketbi is the first woman to lead one of the most renowned think tanks in the Arab World; under her leadership, EPC was ranked 7th in the Middle East and North Africa region in the 2018 global think tank index and 10th in the top best think tank conference worldwide.

Dr. Al-Ketbi expressed her happiness for receiving this reward, affirming that it does not only reflect her personal success but also embodies the achievements of the Emirati women who have received the constant support of the wise leadership of the country.

WWLC aims to highlight the prominent and influential strategic roles played by women in various public and private sectors in the world. The conference has been convened annually since 2013, where a number of women leaders with significant roles in shaping the future of their communities and countries, are honoured and receive awards.