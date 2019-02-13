Venezuela's food crisis hits kids hard

As Venezuela's government and opposition quarrel over letting in foreign humanitarian aid, the saddest face of the crisis is indeed that of suffering children.

Olivar's two-month-old baby girl Rosmilay should weigh around five kilos but tips the scales at just half that, and this is 200 grams less than at birth.

The child's skin adheres so tightly to the bone that it was hard to carry out intravenous feeding. The drama played out in a pediatric hospital called Los Samanes, in the city of Maracay, about 100 kilometers from Caracas.

"They could not find a vein," 29-year-old Yemilay, looking downcast and unhealthy.

Huniades Urbina, president of the Pediatric Society, said 78 percent of children in Venezuela are at risk for malnutrition -- before due to food shortages and now staggering hyperinflation.

A can of milk for newborns costs as much as 70,000 bolivares, or nearly four months the minimum wage.

Elder, a pediatrician with 32 years of experience who asked that her last name be given for fear of repercussions, says she cannot recall seeing kids in such bad shape.

"Children come in with their little bones wrapped in skin. It is shocking to see," Elder said at the hospital.

While holding her baby Yemilay Olivar recalls that she spent her pregnancy eating rice or grain that were gifted to her. She went to see Cuban doctors as part of a government health program but she got no vitamins, she said.