Turn it down! Millennials' music habit puts their hearing at risk: U.N.

Already 466 million people worldwide have debilitating hearing loss, up from 360 million in 2010 and the figure is expected to nearly double to 900 million, or one in every 10 people by 2050, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

"Over 1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss simply by doing what they really enjoy doing a lot - which is listening regularly to music through their headphones over their devices," Dr. Shelly Chadha of WHO's prevention of deafness and hearing loss program told a news briefing.

The WHO is urging manufacturers and regulators to ensure smartphones and other audio players have software that can ensure people do not listen to too loud music for too long.

The European Union is the only part of the world to mandate output levels on personal audio devices be set to a standard of 85 decibels, with a maximum of 100, the WHO said.