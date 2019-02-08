European measles cases highest in a decade as pockets refuse vaccination

At the same time, the WHO said, record numbers of children are getting the vaccine - offering hope that the rise in infections may not last.

"Progress has been uneven between and within countries, leaving increasing clusters of susceptible individuals unprotected, and resulting in a record number of people affected by the virus in 2018," it said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause hearing loss and brain disorders in children and, in severe cases, can kill.

Vaccination coverage needs to be around 95 percent to prevent the virus circulating in communities - so-called "herd immunity".

In many countries, anti-vaccine campaigners seek to dissuade parents from getting their children immunized, despite strong scientific evidence that vaccines are safe and effective.