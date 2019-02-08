Kids start brushing too late, use too much toothpaste

Parents should brush infants' teeth when the first tooth appears, which can be as early as age 6 months. And they should help their kids brush until the kids are independent enough to thoroughly and correctly brush do it themselves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and pediatrician groups advise.

"Cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases in children, and untreated cavities can cause pain, infections, and problems eating, speaking, and learning," said the study's lead author, Dr. Gina Thornton-Evans of the CDC Division of Oral Health in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Children with poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children with better oral health," she said in an email.

While starting to brush as soon as teeth begin appearing is recommended, ingesting too much fluoride can harm still-forming teeth, the study team notes in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. So the CDC recommends that children don't use fluoride toothpaste until they are 2 years old.

Children under age 3 should use a smear of toothpaste the size of a rice grain, and children ages 3 to 6 should use a pea-sized amount, they add.

To see whether U.S. parents follow these guidelines, Thornton-Evans and colleagues analyzed responses from parents and caregivers of more than 5,100 children and teens to a nationally-representative survey.

The research team found that about half of children between ages 3 and 6 used the recommended pea-sized amount of toothpaste when they brushed, but 38 percent used a half- or full-load of toothpaste, which is too much.

Nearly 80 percent of kids ages 3 to 15 began brushing their teeth at a later age than recommended. About 61 percent brushed their teeth twice a day, while 34 percent brushed only once daily.

Researchers also found differences in brushing habits based on race and ethnicity, as well as the education and income levels of the parents. For instance, children who lived with a parent or caregiver with less than a high school education and Mexican-American children were most likely to have started brushing and using toothpaste after age 3.