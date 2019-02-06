Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi: ‘Pink Caravan’ targets 9 thousand clinical examination

She explained that the mobile clinic will provide a clinical examination service, and the awareness programme of the Ride.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Madhi called on the Sharjah ladies to go to Al Majaz Waterfront for a free 7-day medical screenings from February 23 to March 1. She explained that the Caravan will tour the seven emirates starting from Sharjah and ending in Abu Dhabi. She pointed out that the Caravan targets 9 thousand clinical examinations, marking the ninth anniversary of its launch.