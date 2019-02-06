Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi: ‘Pink Caravan’ targets 9 thousand clinical examination

Sharjah 24: Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), Head of the Pink Caravan Ride Medical and Awareness Committee, unveiled a mobile medical clinic which will accompany the ride for the first time, and will be available throughout the year to the public, noting that it is complementary to the large clinic.
She explained that the mobile clinic will provide a clinical examination service, and the awareness programme of the Ride.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Madhi called on the Sharjah ladies to go to Al Majaz Waterfront for a free 7-day medical screenings from February 23 to March 1. She explained that the Caravan will tour the seven emirates starting from Sharjah and ending in Abu Dhabi. She pointed out that the Caravan targets 9 thousand clinical examinations, marking the ninth anniversary of its launch.