DFWAC, SCPN discuss collaboration

The two parties met on Monday during a visit by a delegation from SCPN, which was received by Afra Al Basti, Director-General of the foundation. The delegation was headed by Shaikha Belhoul Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the SCPN.

During the visit, the delegation learnt about the efforts made by the DFWAC and the methods used to deal with cases of child abuse, as well as the methods for treatment and rehabilitation of such cases through play and group therapies. Other services provided by the DFWAC include legal, health, education and helpline (800111) services.

Al Basti stressed the keenness of the foundation to build strong bonds of cooperation with various bodies, especially those that are concerned with women and children, such as the Sharjah Child Protection Network.

She added that all stakeholders in the UAE sought to enhance the stability and cohesion of the society to further nurture generations capable of working and developing. The stakeholders must cooperate with each other to achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the aspirations of its community, she noted.

Al Basti expressed confidence that the cooperation between the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children by providing expertise and the SCPN with its capabilities will contribute to strengthening efforts to protect and nurture children in the UAE.

The SCPN delegation reviewed the role of the network and the policies of the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of child protection and care, praising the efforts of the foundation and its services in this field.

The delegation also discussed the possibility of offering DFWAC the membership of the network and the various types of memberships available.