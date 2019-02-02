Pink Caravan Ride 2019 to reveal this edition’s details on Wednesday

The press conference will be held at the recently-launched heritage hotel, Al Bait, in Heart of Sharjah, and will be attended by important PCR supporters and partners, members of media, as well as the ninth edition’s medical team and equine volunteers.

PCR’s committee heads will be speaking at the event, offering a detailed overview of the ride’s awareness and advocacy methods that will be undertaken by the upcoming edition of the ride, sharing specifics about the medical clinics and free check-up days it has allocated to each emirate. Information about other community awareness activities, which PCR organises alongside their medical activations will also be shared.

Pink Caravan annually runs the Pink Caravan Ride, throughout the seven emirates reaching remote areas. Each year over 150 experienced equine riders join forces, garnering support across different sectors, bringing together schools, universities, corporations, Pink Caravan ambassadors and royalty.

Over the past eight editions, PCR’s efforts have led to free medical examinations received by 56,000 people across the UAE. Through these, the campaign has successfully diagnosed 61 positive cases of breast cancer, which were immediately refereed to medical facilities for treatment.