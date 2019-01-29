Dr. Youssef Al Serkal: Innovative Device to Promote Life quality of Premature Infants

Futuristic Health Services

Commenting on the reveal His excellency Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Hospitals Sector confirmed the importance of the device in premature infants care, as a leading achievements to promote the pediatric and early motherhood medicine, investing in future health services and increasing the competitiveness of the UAE’s healthcare sector, and achieving the goals of the National Agenda 2021.

Dr. Al Serkal confirmed the significance of the cooperation with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in promoting the quality of healthcare services, especially in premature infants medicine, in line with the Ministry’s strategy to promote quality and safety of medical and health systems according to the best international practices, by cooperating with leading global companies, and building an attractive and supportive environment for scientific and medical research.

Premature infants care

For her part, Dr. Kuthum Al Bloushi, Head of the Hospitals Department explained that the incubator is a unique milestone in minimizing lifelong impacts of severe infant prematurity worldwide. Tests showed that the womb-like device supported gestation for as long as 28 days, as fetuses grew normally, preventing the lung or brain damage that is common in severely premature infants. She also stressed the Ministry's keenness to attract the best and latest technological advancements, train medical staff to handle critical premature infants, and follow medical protocols according to best international standards.

New and innovative healthcare solutions

Madeline Bell, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said: “It is our spirit of shared innovation with partners such as the UAE that ensures every child is given the best treatment options available. We are committed to provide new and innovative solutions, by fast-tracking discoveries that may one day prevent the lifelong challenges the tiniest babies face when born prematurely.”