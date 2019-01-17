Al Jalila Children’s to offer 'Paediatric Genomic Testing' by Q2 2019

The Genomics Centre at the children's hospital will be an ultra-modern facility that consists of a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory along with a fully equipped clinic with a genetic counselling core to support patients and families.

The genomics laboratory will offer a comprehensive range of genomic testing, to search for answers that might explain a wide range of clinical indications in children and a guide to personalised treatments. This laboratory will be accredited by the College of American Pathologists and will utilise highly advanced molecular technologies, bio-informatics pipelines, and interpretation workflows consistent with guidelines by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, ACMGG.

In addition, the Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre consists of a genetic counselling core, the first in the UAE, to educate clinicians and families about genetic testing including ordering, result-interpretation, risk assessment, and family planning. Their genetic counsellors will also facilitate appropriate utilisation and dissemination of genomics by supporting several speciality clinics at the hospital.

Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s said, "Since its inception in November 2016, Al Jalila Children’s has set its course on raising the bar of paediatric medicine innovation and excellence in the region. Our genomics centre will be one of the cornerstones of this ambitious strategy, especially with the highly sophisticated equipment and the calibre of experienced doctors that will be running the centre. Furthermore, this step will surely assist in reducing the expenses paid by various parties within UAE in sending samples and patients for testing outside the country. By providing the same services here, we will be contributing to saving time and resources."