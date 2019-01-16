The Friends of Diabetes launches the Superhero Saeed initiative in Sharjah’s schools

The program aims to educate and raise the awareness of students that attend Sharjah’s schools on how to prevent and live with diabetes, as well as highlight the right of children with diabetes to live a normal life.

The announcement of the “Superhero Saeed” program, which will be implemented over a period of 3 months from January 16 to April 15, took place during a press conference held by the society on Wednesday. The press conference was attended by Her Excellency Khawla Al Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society; and Dr. Elham Al Amiri, Deputy Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society, as well as representatives of a number of government institutions in Sharjah and schools participating in the campaign, in addition to sponsors and the media.

Khawla Al Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society, stated that launching the Superhero Saeed program, comes as part of the Society’s efforts to preserve the health of citizens and residents from different age groups, and encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle, which comes as a translation to the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and the vision of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE to develop its health system, with the aim of building a happy society that is free from diseases in accordance to the UAE Centennial 2071.

The annual awareness program "Superhero Saeed" will include several activities, such as distributing awareness booklets to students, introducing them to the campaign and its objectives during morning assembly, and encouraging them to consume a healthy diet and practice sports.

The Society is determined to launch a wide media campaign that includes broadcasting awareness messages through social media platforms and press interviews, publishing press articles, and organizing a series of workshops on this topic.

At every school, a nurse and a coordinator have been chosen to implement the program, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council. During the beginning of this month, the society organised a workshop that aims to train the coordinators and nurses on the most effective ways to educate students.

The schools participating in the program will choose a specific week to implement the "Superhero Saeed" program, which is followed by a final presentation. Schools will also perform the Superhero Saeed play at the theatre of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah during March 3-7.

School supervisors will train students to perform the "Superhero Saeed" play, as well as clarify the content of a video about diabetes. The best theatre acts will be performed at the closing ceremony of the program, which will be held at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah on April 15.

The program includes holding free health examinations for the students of the participating schools, which includes examinations for blood sugar levels, blood pressure levels, body mass index, and other examinations. The program also includes offering artistic and recreational presentations that ensure that the messages and objectives of the campaign reaches children in a simple and understandable way, in addition to holding competitions aimed at promoting health awareness and enabling students to understand the topic of diabetes properly.

The society announced that it nominated a number of schools for media coverage, which includes Shahba Basic Education School C2, Rab'a Al-Adawiya Primary School, Al Ramaqeia Primary School Basic Education, American School of Creative Science, and Al Resalah American International School.