First Sharjah Children's Protection Forum discusses best practices

During the Forum, which comprises of four sessions focusing on various axes, the participants touched on practical and vital experiences for children and the best practices in this regard.

Commenting on the event, Lawyer and Legal Advisor Ibrahim Al Hosani, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Childhood Protection Network said that the first Sharjah Children's Protection Forum is one of the most significant milestones , stressing that it is an important station to the Arab world and then to the world.

He has also added that the first Sharjah Children's Protection Forum aims at highlighting the experiences of several institutions working in the field of child protection in the country, and providing a meeting point for institutions working in the field, praising the endless support of Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Hessa Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, SBFO, said that the Forum is a strategic platform that supports the plans and programs of several child care institutions, stressing that it also serves various institutions and agencies.