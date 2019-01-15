Breast Cancer Survivor Madiha: Pink Caravan was a solid partner in her Journey of hope

61-year-old Madiha, a physician-pharmacist by profession and a mother of two young university graduates, is one of PC’s recent success stories. She comes forward to share her journey in successfully fighting breast cancer, which was diagnosed by accident in March 2018 when she suffered from a minor injury in the under-breast area in a road accident.

Like several women, Madiha’s cancer diagnosis was by accident. “Being a pharmacist, and knowing the importance of self-examinations, I used to do them regularly. Discovering I had cancer, however, was a complete coincidence. After a car accident, I had a bandage on my breast for three days. I felt something lumpy in my breast a tumor-like mass when it was being taken off. I discovered this in March 2018, when the eighth edition of the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) was doing the rounds across the country. I immediately went to one of PC’s clinics and was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer,” said Madiha.

She continued: “PC immediately referred me to the University Hospital Sharjah (UHS), where I had surgery in April. Two months later, they also put me on needed therapy sessions. I am indebted to Pink Caravan for not only covered my treatment costs; they gave me unlimited emotional support, which strengthened my response to treatment.”

“The first thing that came to my mind when I was told I had cancer was my children. My dream is to be by their side for as long as possible, especially since their father passed away in 2009. I thought about them and I burst into tears,” the brave cancer survivor said.

In its eight-year journey, PC has turned the breast cancer challenge into a message of hope for the UAE’s and Sharjah’s people, in line with the nation’s strong commitment to safeguarding people’s health and offering quality healthcare services to all regardless of their nationality, sex, or age.

The ninth edition of PCR will take place from the 23rd of February until 1st March, and aims to offer free screenings to 9,000 citizens and residents of the UAE.

Under the patronage and support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, PC detected and provided breast cancer treatment to 61 patients, successfully bringing a majority of them back to health. This is a huge contribution, especially to those who face difficulties bearing the high costs of cancer treatment.

Madiha has called on all community members to support cancer patients. She says the Pink Caravan and FOCP are true inspirations in the way they provide financial, emotional and medical support that to hundreds of cancer patients and their families.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends of Cancer Patients and Head of the Medical and Awareness Committee of Pink Caravan: “With the unfailing support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and our partners from the government and private sectors and social society, the Pink Caravan has been fortunate enough to offer treatment to all cancer cases detected in our clinics. Part of our approach to fighting breast cancer is humanitarian, which we do by facilitating free check-ups and treatment for patients.”

The Pink Caravan Ride provides free examinations for men and women, citizens and residents of all categories in the UAE society, through more than 30 mobile and fixed medical clinics operated by 200 medical personnel. The clinics have provided so far screenings to more than 56,000 individuals, which have led to the diagnosis of 61 breast cancer cases.

The Pink Caravan confirms that there are many symptoms of breast cancer, which need immediate medical consultation, including a change in size or shape of the breast, a lump or area that feels thicker than the rest of the breast, and a change in skin texture and/or around the nipple, noting that some of these changes occur naturally during pregnancy or lactation.