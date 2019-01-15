Afaf Al Marri: SSSD present distinguished initiatives for children

Sharjah 24: As part of the participation of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) in the first Sharjah Children's Protection Forum, Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, (SSSD) , has presented a working paper in which she shed light on the Department’s social efforts to protect the child.
Being organised by Sharjah Childhood Protection Network (SCPN), the first Sharjah Children's Protection Forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, under the slogan: “Child Protection is the Responsibility of all”.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Her Excellency Afaf Al Marri has highlighted the SSSD’s various initiatives, including a child rescue line, a standing committee on childcare, e-services for the inmates’ children, and different other ideas and initiatives. 