Sheikha Belhoul: Sharjah Children's Protection Forum is first-of-its-kind

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikha Belhoul stressed that the first Sharjah Children's Protection Forum is deemed to be the first-of-its-kind forum in the Arab world that aims to promote children’s protection.

Commenting on the event, Sheikha Belhoul has further affirmed that the Forum aims to shed light on the experiences of various institutions working in the protection of children, adding that it is also a chance for several institutions that work in this field to communicate and interact closely.

Sheikha Belhoul concluded that the Forum will present the best practices, experiences, issues, proposals, initiatives, and visions that aim to improve the performance of children’s protection, serving the objectives of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.