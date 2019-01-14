Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi: The child gets full care in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said that the children in Sharjah get full care and protection in the Emirate of Sharjah, through the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), over the legislation and institutions that is sponsoered by the emirate.