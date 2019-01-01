The first 2 newborns at Danat Al Emarat Hospital on New Year Day 2019

The first baby boy born in 2019 was delivered by Dr. Ban Al Chalabi, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology at Danat Al Emarat hospital. Dr. Ban said, “the baby joined the family on this special occasion for all to double the joy of his parents and ours at Danat Al Emarat. Both baby and mother are in good health.”

The baby’s father, Mr. Ahmed Saeed Al Marzooqi – UAE National, said “Joining us on the first day of 2019 was a memorable surprise and our joy is now doubled. We named him Khalifa, following His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. His 4 siblings (Zayed, Saif, Saeed and Saqer) were waiting for him. He weighed 2.8 Kg and is in good health. We are thankful to Allah for all the blessings. It is a blessed year for us all – the Year of Tolerance. From here, we e would like to congratulate our UAE leaders, government and the people of UAE on the new year 2019.”

Family of Mr Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri welcomed their son at 2:12 am of 1 January 2019. Mr. Al Mansouri, UAE National, said, “Our newborn is the sixth in the family and we named him Khalifa, following His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President. He weighed 3.3 kg and was due in 2 days, but joined us today on this very special day. Welcoming our baby today, we have started the year with happiness and blessings on the first day of 2019, and from here I would wish our beloved country continuous prosperity and success.”

Mariano Gonzalez, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, part of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) said, "Including our 11 babies born at the hospital during the early hours of 2019, a total of 10850 babies have been born at our hospital since our first baby born on 28 October 2015. Amongst the total number of births, we had 5614 boys and 5236 girls. All these precious bundles of joy were managed by our 75 medical team members of obstetricians, pediatricians and neonatologists. We expect to welcome another 7 babies by end of today. From here, we would like to congratulate the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the new year.”

The hospital distributed flowers and gifts for all patients and children who are spending the New Year Day at the hospital.