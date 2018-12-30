FOCP’s joy cart rolls into Dubai Hospital with fun and excitement

Bringing in a series of interactive activities and gifts to be distributed among children battling cancer, which are designed specifically to offer them emotional support and boost their self-esteem, Joy Cart ignited new hope in the hearts of these children.

The visit also featured the loveable children character Barney, which generated great excitement among the children.

Alongside its mission to support young cancer patients financially and emotionally, the Joy cart initiative is equally committed to promoting volunteerism and service in the UAE. By doing so, FOCP not only seeks to encourage people’s participation in community initiatives, but also heighten awareness about cancer; its risks, symptoms, and treatment, by engaging volunteers with patients as well as medical practitioners.

Khawla Rashid, Director Beneficiary support services at FOCP, said: “Through the Joy Cart and similar initiatives, our aim is to ease the challenges young cancer patients face in their journey with cancer, bring a smile to their faces, and restore hope, which plays a crucial role in ensuring their long-term wellness and boosts their will to recover.”

“Through Joy Cart, we have also been engaging with families who are unable to bear the high cost of cancer treatment for their children, and bringing as many as we can under the FOCP’s financial support programme. Last year, we offered the same to seven families who were unable to afford cancer treatment for their children,” she added.

Cancer survivor and volunteer Paula Nasrallah, said: “I started volunteering for FOCP a few years ago, and I am proud to be doing what I can to further their noble goals of spreading joy among young children dealing with cancer, and their families. These humanitarian initiatives reflect the quality and strength of a community’s social fabric and the values they hold.”