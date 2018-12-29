One million women, children treated by Emirati volunteer doctors in 'Year of Zayed'

The Zayed Giving Initiative and the General Women's Union, GWU, along with Dar Al Ber Society, the Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, are taking part in this distinctive model of humanitarian work.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of GWU, said that the UAE Doctors were able to provide a distinctive and innovative model in specialised voluntary and humanitarian work and make a qualitative leap in the medical work field to accomplish their humanitarian mission and effectively contribute to alleviating the suffering of poor patients regardless of colour, race, gender or religion in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, India, Mauritania, Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Pakistan.

She added that the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme made these achievements thanks to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

She also noted that UAE volunteer doctors have provided diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services to patients through more than 20 mobile clinics and field hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, emergency and clinic units, short stay units, laboratories and mobile pharmacies.