Child death rates far higher in U.S. than in other developed countries

The odds that a child will be killed by a gun is 36 times higher in the U.S. than in other high-income countries. Suicide by firearm makes up more than one third of those gunshot deaths among adolescents.

Homicides accounted for nearly two thirds of firearm-related deaths and gun-related accidents another 4 percent, researchers report in The New England Journal of Medicine

"Guns are killing more children than cancer," said lead author Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, who directs the Injury Prevention Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Motor vehicle crashes are the deadliest category, responsible for 20 percent of child and adolescent deaths. Use of cell phones by young drivers and pedestrians appears to be the chief contributor to the fatality rate in this category that's more than three times higher than in other high-income countries, the researchers found.

Cancer caused 9 percent of deaths; suffocation caused 7 percent. Next most common were drowning, drug overdose and poisoning.

"Devastated families take no comfort from the fact that childhood deaths are now far less common than they were in centuries past," the Journal's executive editor Dr. Edward Campion writes in an accompanying commentary.

It is wrong to refer to these deaths as accidents, he argues. "Car crashes and lethal gunshots are not random results of fate. Both individuals and the larger society need to understand that there is much that can be done to reduce the rate of fatal trauma."

The study used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2016, the most recent year with complete statistics, and from the World Health Organization.