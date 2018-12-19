SBFO advocates health facilities to adopt ‘Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding’

The ‘Ten Steps’ guide – considered as the predecessor of the global ‘Baby-Friendly Hospitals Initiative’ - was recently updated by UNICEF and WHO in April 2018. SBFO launched the Arabic version and distributed it to all Sharjah-based health facilities for implementation.

The move aligns with SBFO’s dedication to create a baby- and mother-friendly environment through promoting a culture of breastfeeding in Sharjah and across the UAE. By encouraging healthcare providers to adopt policies and regulations that support and encourage breastfeeding mothers, particularly prenatal and postpartum care facilities, hospitals, health workers, doctors and nurses, SBFO seeks to raise awareness about breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding is beneficial to both mother and child, as breast milk enhances the immunity of new-born babies because it contains nutrients, hormones, enzymes, antibodies, proteins and immune cells that are not available in formula milk.

Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of SBFO, said: “Through promoting such initiatives, the office seeks to present a pioneering model in protecting child rights and childcare. The ‘Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding’ is an instrumental guide that should be incorporated in all health facilities and explained to all expecting and new mothers. The list represents the fruition of several studies and analyses that were conducted over decades by the UNICEF and WHO.”

“We were very keen on launching the Arabic version of the ‘Ten Steps’ and learn about all the latest developments in the fields of infant care and wellbeing. The significance of breastfeeding cannot be overstated - for its incredibly positive role in enhancing the quality of life of new-born babies and strengthening the relationship between mother and baby. This initiative is perfectly aligned with Sharjah’s vision and UAE’s national strategies and agendas to improve and retain a high quality of life for all members of the community.”

The ‘Ten Steps’ comprises an array of guidelines and recommendations that target all aspects which affect and encourage breastfeeding, including: fostering policies that support mothers to breastfeed by not promoting infant formula, bottles, or teats; making breastfeeding care standard practice; and keeping track of support for breastfeeding.

The list highlights the importance of training staff to support breastfeeding mothers as well as constant assessment of health workers’ knowledge and skills. Special care should be given to preparing women to breastfeed during antenatal care. Crucial pointers should be highlighted - like how immediate breastfeeding after birth encourages skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby straightaway and the first breastmilk provides the baby protection against infection and disease.

Hospitals and health centres should also support breastfeeding mothers by checking how they feed their babies. They should give practical breastfeeding support and help mothers with common breastfeeding problems. Rooming-in enables mothers and babies to stay together through sickness and health. Responsive feeding help mothers know when their baby is hungry and stimulates mothers not to limit breastfeeding times. Upon discharge, hospitals should refer mothers to community resources for breastfeeding support as well as collaborate with communities to improve breastfeeding support services.