'No place for a mother': S. Korea battles to raise birth rate

Nine months after she joined, Park said, "They said to my face that there is no place in the company for a woman with a child, so I needed to quit."

All the women working at the firm were single or childless, she suddenly realised, and mostly below 40.

Park's case exemplifies why so many South Korean women are put off marriage and childbirth, pushing the country's birth rate one of the world's lowest ever further down.

Earlier this month Seoul announced its latest set of measures to try to stem the decline, but critics say they will have little to no effect in the face of deep-seated underlying causes.

Many South Korean firms are reluctant to employ mothers, doubting their commitment to the company and fearing that they will not put in the long hours that are standard in the country as well as to avoid paying for their legally-entitled birth leave.

After fighting for about six months, she finally relented and offered her resignation, giving birth to a daughter a month later. Aside from a brief stint at an IT start-up that did not keep its promise of flexible working hours, she has been a stay-at-home mother ever since.

The South's fertility rate the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime fell to 0.95 in the third quarter of 2018, the first time it has dropped below 1 and far short of the 2.1 needed to maintain stability.

As a result of the trend, which has been dubbed a "birth strike" by women, the population of the world's 11th largest economy, currently 51 million, is expected to start falling in 2028.

Many cite reasons ranging from the expense of child-rearing, high youth unemployment, long working hours and limited daycare to career setbacks for working mothers.

Even if women hold on to their jobs, they bear a double burden of carrying out the brunt of household chores.

Employment rates for married men and women are dramatically different -- 82 percent and 53 percent respectively.

Now nearly three-quarters of South Korean women aged 20-40 see marriage as unnecessary, an opinion poll by a financial magazine and a recruitment website showed. But almost all children in the South are born in wedlock.