SCPN welcomes SCHS as the first member of the Institutional membership list

Balhol handed the membership to Muna Abdulkarim Al Yafii the director of the City with the attendance of Aysha Abdulla Bin Ali, Executive Director of SCPN, stressing that the effort exerted by the City in serving handicaps is respected and appreciated by all individuals and institutions of society.

She said: SCPN has four types of membership: Institutional, Individual, Youth, and Students membership. SCPN promotes awareness of children's rights, and coordinating the efforts of institutions working in the field of childhood for a better children’s future.

She explained that the main goal will not only stand at the membership, but it will witness cooperation between the two sides to protect children and contribute to serve handicaps according to best international practices.

She pointed out that SCPN has fulfilled many achievements and is working hard to implement its plan and strategy that will protect children from all kinds of violence.

She said: The membership of SCPN is opened to all institutions and individuals, especially those concerned with children, which placed the SCPN in the face of greater challenges to enhance its confidence and enable its management to expand membership and to strengthen cooperation with the largest number of relevant institutions.

She pointed out that; since the inception of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services it started to protect disabled children and preserve their dignity and dignity of their families in the context of their support and containment, empowerment and education, and to establish their self-confidence, with keen interest in describing the use of scientific and accurate concepts.

She said that SCPN provides the same care and protection for children from violence, so as to complement the roles of the two institutions, thus contributing to the continuation of the approach that emphasizes their social integration. They have the will, the determination and the means to achieve success in various fields.

Besides; Mona AbdulKarim Al Yafii thanked SCPN for its valuable trust and choice of "Humanitarian Services" to be the first institutional member.

Al-Yafii pointed to the City's keenness to take care of children as one of its most important goals. In this context, she organized a workshop titled "Let's talk about life” (child's right of protection) providing all elements of protection for them.

She explained that since the establishment of the City four decades ago seeks the safety for disabled, and non-disabled children, and will spare no effort in order to develop cooperation relations with local, Arab and international institutions.

On the future cooperation frameworks with SCPN, the director of the City drew attention to the exchange of experiences between the two sides, and to organize many workshops and lectures for the workers in the field of awareness of children’s rights and disabled to deal with them properly and integrate them to facilitate their lives.