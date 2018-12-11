UAE hosts IORA Workshop on financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs

The two-day workshop brings together the private sector, government civil society and women entrepreneurs from IORA’s 22 Member States and nine Dialogue Partners.

The workshop's opening session was attended by Mohammed Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

The opening session saw speeches delivered by Farida Al Awadhi, Chairperson of the Emirates Businesswomen Council and Dr. Nomvuyo N. Nokwe, IORA Secretary General.

Al Awadhi said the UAE is the first Arab country to close the educational attainment gender gap and is a global leader on implementing equal pay for equal work and board quotas for women’s participation.

The workshop builds on the successes of IORA’s promotion of women’s economic empowerment in 2018, including the IORA Ministerial Conference on Women’s Economic Empowerment-A Prerequisite for Sustainable Development, and the establishment of a dedicated working group to deliver real results for women in IORA Member States.