Food-benefits recipients need a better shopping experience

When shoppers have a difficult time identifying allowable items under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, and then feel stigma during checkout, they're more likely to feel frustrated and uncomfortable and not use the benefits, the study authors write in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"The grocery store can be an overwhelming place for everyone with all of the choices available, and with WIC, you have to figure out what you can and can't purchase with the benefits," said lead study author Christina Chauvenet of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The WIC program, run by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, differs from the broader Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), sometimes known as "food stamps." WIC has promoted parental and child health and combated food insecurity since 1975, the study authors note. The program benefits include food vouchers, healthcare referrals and breastfeeding support for low-income women and children under age 5.

However, participation declined between 2009, when there were 9 million people, representing 63 percent of eligible recipients, and 2015, when 8 million people or 53 percent of eligible recipients used the program, the authors point out.

"If people are not able to use their maximum benefits, they're either not getting the full potential of the program or aren't going to participate," Chauvenet said in a phone interview. "It's important to find ways to make sure people stay enrolled and use their benefits."

The study team conducted focus groups and individual interviews with a total of 55 WIC participants in Texas, North Carolina, Oregon and Illinois. Researchers chose these states for their differences in allowable items, brand restrictions, signage requirements and stage of transition from benefits in the form of a paper check to an electronic bank card. All states must transition to the EBT card by the end of 2020.

The research team asked questions such as, "How long does it take to figure out what foods you can buy with your WIC vouchers?" and "Are you ever confused or do you ever make mistakes about what you can buy with WIC? Then what happens?"