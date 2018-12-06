The battle to save Central African Republic's starving children

The scene at the paediatric complex in Bangui, capital of Central African Republic, is not dissimilar to a war zone. And as conflict tears through the country, people here are desperately fighting another deadly foe: hunger.

In a doorway, a young girl stands with the round shape of her belly protruding out above her skinny legs.

"Central African Republic is one of the most difficult countries to be a child," Donaig Le Dru, UNICEF spokesperson in CAR, told AFP.

The statistics underline the horrors that stalk childhood in the country.

One in 24 children die in the first 28 days of life.

The number of children with severe or acute malnutrition rose from around 32,000 to 43,000 between 2014 and the end of 2018.

And two out of three children 1.5 million youngsters in total are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UNICEF.

The UN's World Food Programme warned last month that CAR was facing the worst situation of food insecurity in four years, with nearly two million people in urgent need of food aid.