Pediatricians want parents to stop giving toddlers digital toys

That's because just like parking kids in front of the television, giving them tablets and smartphones to play games or handing them digitally enhanced toys gets in the way of creative play and interactions with caregivers that are essential for child development, according to a clinical report released on Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

"Physical toys (and books) support warm, verbally rich interactions and quality time for the parent or caregiver and the child," said report co-author Dr. Alan Mendelsohn of New York University School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City.

"The same is not true for digital toys, which actually impede those interactions," Mendelsohn said by email. "There is little or no evidence that screen time has any benefit for young children 2 and under."

Under 2 years of age, children shouldn't have any screen time at all, whether it's television or digital games and toys, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

One of the most important purposes of play during childhood especially for infants and toddlers has nothing to do with ABCs or 123s. The point of play for very young children should to foster warm, supportive interactions with caregivers and help kids develop early social, emotional and behavioral skills, the doctors say.

When digital apps and toys do help children with optimal development, it's usually because they're using the toys with parents and caregivers, they note. When kids play alone, however, there's no clear advantage to having smartphones, tablets or digital interactive toys.

Ideally, parents should choose toys that are not overstimulating and encourage children to use their imaginations.

Total screen time, including television and computer use, should be less than one hour a day for children 2 years and older, the APP recommends.