Female students from AMAF attend UAE Adventurers Camp

Bringing together female students of universities from the GCC region, the three-day camp included a Future Leaders Programme workshop. The participants learnt to build positive relationships, innovate, adapt to different circumstances, collaborate within groups and work under pressure.

In addition, the agenda comprised a series of awareness seminars focused on health, safety and environmental protection, as well as educational sessions, discussions and psychological counselling that taught the students to explore their capabilities and transform their creative ideas into reality.

This year’s annual event, sponsored by British Petroleum, also featured various sports and leisure activities, such as rowing, climbing and cycling. The camp concluded with a cruise.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AMAF, said, "Equipping our youth the leaders of tomorrow with diverse life skills, such as competitiveness and leadership, is essential to shape a new generation that can drive innovation, build a knowledge-based economy and advance sustainable development."

Addressing the AMAF camp attendees, he added, "The skills and life experience that you acquire are as important as education. Your participation in this annual regional gathering of elite students of the region’s universities is a testament to your quest for excellence, creativity and self-realisation, and your keenness to become valued members of society."