Australian kids walk out of school to protest climate inaction

Children, parents and teachers gathered in Sydney's central business district in the lunch hour.

There were similar protests in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and elsewhere after students in the national capital of Canberra held a protest earlier in the week.

Australia is one of the largest carbon emitters per capita, in part because of its reliance on coal-fired power plants. Earlier this year, the conservative government also weakened its commitment to the U.N. Paris climate accord.

Energy policy has created deep fissures in the conservative coalition and climate change skeptics were a key force in deposing Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in August.

Morrison has criticised the protests, saying he wanted more learning and less activism in schools, and Resources Minister Matt Canavan said the action was setting the children up for failure.

But teachers and parents at the protest said they believed the protests was significant for children's learning.