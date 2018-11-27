Jawaher Al Qasimi: The quality of healthcare is a chief indicator of a nation’s advancement

Her Highness has highlighted that the well-being of humanity mirrors a nation’s progressiveness, and called on the international community to unite in their efforts to develop a more humane approach to people by building societies that would not tolerate any kind of prejudice.

Held under the theme ‘Talk, Listen, Change’ the 2-day event was focused on nutrition as a key factor in preventing chronic diseases. The 7th edition is organised by the Health Promotion Department at SCFA in Sharjah, in cooperation with World Health Organisation and the Ministry Of Health And Prevention. The event’s strategic partners include Sharjah University and the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA).

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi emphasised that economic and scientific advancement all rely on the quality of human resources, who need to be nurtured and developed by society and its institutions.

Her Highness said: “People’s health in any society mirrors the community’s awareness about wellness, and is reflective of the efforts of the government to educate them. We are gathered here today to discuss childhood and youth obesity in the UAE, which plagues this country, and compels us to rethink our public wellness strategy adopted by our schools, healthcare systems and awareness campaigns, and even leads us to question the way we are parenting our children. Our approach must be more careful and effective.”

“The UAE’s leadership prioritises the continuous enhancement of the nation’s healthcare systems, by introducing qualified cadre and world-class medical technologies. We also have a network of healthcare facilities across the country, and the resources required to maintain UAE’s healthcare status as one of the best in the world. That said, there’s a lot more we can do to secure the health of our people, especially the young generations,” Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi added.

Her Highness also shared her views on international healthcare systems she has seen operating around the world. “Through our visits to hospitals around the world, we have had first-hand experience of how meticulously these advanced systems work. They are constantly collecting new medical data, deploying latest monitoring and detection systems, and doing their best to keep their community safe. These systems must be introduced in the UAE.”

Her Highness stressed again that the rise in obesity in children and youth, if not addressed, may cause serious decay in the UAE’s social fabric, and said that it is absolutely incumbent upon healthcare systems, schools, universities and civil society to join hands to turn this tide in the other direction.

“Through education, we build a strong community and nurture our human resources, while healthcare, keeps the community healthy and provides safety and security. Let us build on our strengths, and create a healthcare infrastructure, which is a source of pride for us around the world,” Sheikha Jawaher noted.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Saadi, Advisor to WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranea; Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah; His Excellency Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics and Public Health at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; His Excellency Dr. Ayoub Al-Jawaldeh, WHO Regional Adviser for Nutrition; and His Excellency Prof. Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

My Health 7th Regional Conference saw the participation of 32 Eastern Mediterranean country representatives, 20 specialists and officials from UAE’s healthcare sector, 25 experts and speakers who addressed healthcare fields at the sessions and around 2000 people.