WHO calls on Sharjah to adopt advanced healthy food policies in the region

The World Health Organization’s Regional Meeting comes as part of the activities of the first day of the My Health 7th Regional Conference, which is being organized by the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. The conference will be held during November 26-28 at the University of Sharjah, under the theme of “Talk, Listen, Change.”

During its regional meeting that focuses on the theme of nutrition as a key factor in preventing chronic diseases among the youth demographic, the World Health Organization called on the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region to adopt more advanced healthy food policies, and stressed the importance of promoting nutrition as it is considered a key factor in achieving the sustainable development goals of this region of the world.

During the meeting that was held at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, the World Health Organization urged the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region to actively coordinate among themselves to implement the “United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition” program, and to identify the best solutions and practices to address the problem of obesity.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Meeting included the signing of the “Sharjah Declaration Against Obesity.” The Director of the Health Promotion Department, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, announced this declaration, while the participating bodies in the meeting pledged to work on implementing this declaration by doubling efforts to combat obesity in the Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as raise awareness on the dangers of this issue while also focusing on the segment of children and youth.

The meeting, which was co-organized by the World Health Organization and the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Selim Al-Mandhari, Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO/EMRO); Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah; His Excellency Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for health centres and clinics at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; and His Excellency Dr. Ayoub Al-Jawaldeh, Regional Nutrition Adviser at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO); as well as a number of officials and a large number of representatives of both public and private health authorities from the UAE and various countries in the region, with the participation of more than 32 experts and representatives from various countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Dr. Ahmed Selim Al-Mandhari, Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO/EMRO), stated that the World Health Organization’s Regional Meeting is being held with the aim of sharing policies, programs and plans that help address the problem of obesity. He praised the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in promoting health awareness and combatting the spread of noncommunicable diseases. He also commended Sharjah’s initiative to organize the My Health regional conference, which focuses on ways to combat obesity among both children and youth.

Al-Mandhari pointed out that the recent figures on obesity have prompted various countries in the region to implement several national plans and strategies to reduce child obesity through cross-sectoral policies. He added that some of the most prominent policies include the policy of restricting certain marketing practices used to market unhealthy foods to children, the policy of integrating healthy foods into foods served in schools, and the policy of taxing sugar-sweetened beverages. He noted that these countries still face difficulties in implementing these plans, and therefore need to increase their focus on assessing their current situation, identifying their most important challenges, and then forming strategic and practical implementation plans.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stressed Sharjah’s total support and commitment to the decisions of the World Health Organization’s Regional Meeting, which is hosted by the emirate with the support and under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. She stated that the support for the meeting comes as part of the emirate’s keenness to seek the best ways to combat the issue of obesity, which is in accordance to the vision and the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to make the emirate of Sharjah a beacon that guides other nations in their journey towards finding solutions to the health challenges that they face.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif stated that the United Arab Emirates has worked for years to face this issue which threatens the future of its children, as part of a comprehensive national framework and as part of the national agenda of the UAE vision 2021 to reduce the rates of obesity among children that are between the ages of 5-17 years old, in order to build a healthy generation and society. She added that the Health Promotion Department operates under the vision of the wise leadership in Sharjah, and in cooperation with its strategic partners, to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, which helps to protect the present and future of both children and youth.

Saif remarked that Humans are Sharjah’s most precious wealth, and that the health of its children is the emirate’s top priority. She stated that the directives of the wise leadership to transform Sharjah into a sustainable disease-free environment enabled it to achieve the titles of the first Healthy City in the Region, according to the World Health Organization, and the first Child-Friendly City in the Arab region, according to UNICEF. She extended an invitation to all concerned parties to work together in finding solutions to this imminent danger that threatens both children and youth, and to come out with effective strategies and to identify ways and mechanisms of confronting this danger. She stated that it is important to join efforts in achieving the meeting’s recommendations and transform them into an approach that is adopted by the whole region in order to protect the region’s communities and the future generations from obesity.

His Excellency Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for health centres and clinics at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed the keenness of the UAE to keep pace with the latest development in the field of medicine, which has led to the recognition of the Emirate of Sharjah as the first Healthy City in the Region, according to the World Health Organization, which is due to the support of the His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He also expressed his thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, for her support and patronage in hosting this regional meeting.

Al Rand remarked that obesity levels are rising at an alarming rate in the UAE, which has prompted the country to take initiative in reducing obesity as part of the national agenda of the UAE vision 2021, which is to set a goal of reducing obesity by 12% amongst children between the ages of 5-17 years old by the year 2021.

His Excellency Dr. Ayoub Al-Jawaldeh, Regional Nutrition Adviser at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO), reviewed the reality and statistics of obesity in the region. He pointed out that 2.5 million people in the Eastern Mediterranean Region die from non-communicable diseases each year, which is equal to 62 % of all deaths in the region.

Al-Jawaldeh stated that half of the Region’s adult women (51%) and more than two in five men (43.8%) were overweight or obese in 2014. He added that the rates of children that were overweight or obese were high – higher than the global average of 7% - and in some countries more than 15% of children were affected. He remarked that in many countries of the Region, more than half of adolescents are overweight or obese.

He stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in the Eastern Mediterranean Region responded to these challenges by developing the first regional Nutrition Strategy (2010-2019) and Action Plan in coordination with other UN agencies and stakeholders to scale up nutrition in the region. He added that this strategy will be reviewed this year with participation of all key partners.

The My Health 7th Regional Conference, which targets more than 2,000 people over the next two days, will include 14 panel discussions that feature a variety of topics including obesity, nutrition, and the negative effects of obesity on the physiological and psychological health of both children and youth. The conference will feature the participation of more than 30 Arab and European doctors and experts, who represent global institutions that work in various fields of child care.