Youths discuss ways to fight obesity at ‘My Health 7th Regional Conference’

The Youth Plenary Session will take place during the last day of the My Health Conference 2018, which is being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. The Panel discussion will review the causes behind the obesity pandemic among youths across different environments such as the home, school, university and public places, in order to find solutions that reduce obesity rates and promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

The session, which will be hosted by the University of Sharjah at the Alrazi Theatre located at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, will include the participation of 4 young people who will be on stage along with the moderator of the session, Dr. Amal Aljawder, a Family Physician from the Kingdom of Bahrain; in addition to a Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), a Representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and a number of specialists.

The session aims to review and highlight the causes of obesity among youths in order to find possible strategies that support the health of this age group and those affected by obesity specifically, as well as raise the level of awareness on obesity and its impact on the health of youths and society in general.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stated that the Youth Plenary Session aims to offer youths the chance to participate in finding solutions to the health problems that they face, by providing them the ability to contribute in a constructive and innovative way that helps to enhance awareness on obesity and its dangers among this age group.

The session will include discussions on a number of topics, including the main causes of obesity among adolescents, the services available to youths that encourage them to adopt exercise and a healthy lifestyle, the appropriate school environment, the role of friends and family in supporting those affected by obesity, and the impact of social media and technology in exacerbating this phenomenon, in addition to the proposed strategies and solutions that help support the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which aims to reduce obesity among children and youth.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Meeting will take place during the first day of the My Health conference, which will be held under the theme of “Talk, Listen, Change.” The conference will feature the participation of more than 30 Arab and European doctors and experts, who represent global institutions that work in various fields of child care. The event will be held with a strategic partnership from the University of Sharjah, and in cooperation with the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA).