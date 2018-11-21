Spain takes first step towards historic 'stolen babies' law

This is the first time that such a bill clears this first parliamentary hurdle, according to Soledad Luque of Coordinadora X24, which groups victims' associations in Spain.

"It's the first time in all the years that we've been fighting," she told AFP. "It's historic."

The bill has to clear several stages before it can be voted into law.

Among the measures it envisages is a nationwide database of all people who may have been affected.

It also wants to create a DNA bank of potential victims, and cross-check this with DNA from exhumed remains.

Scores of babies were taken from their mothers who were told their children had died and given to others to adopt during and after Franco's 1939-1975 dictatorial rule.

Estimates range from hundreds to tens of thousands of victims.