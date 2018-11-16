BFS honours 3 international poster competition’s winners on World Food Day

The poster contest, which was held under the theme of “Zero Hunger,” aims to encourage both children and teens all over the world, from age 5 to 19, to use their imagination and create a poster that illustrates their idea of Zero Hunger.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said, “We are delighted with the response and enthusiasm witnessed for this global initiative to organise global efforts in order to achieve a world without hunger by 2030. The poster of the first-place winner comes in line with the UAE’s approach towards humanitarian work, where the poster shows a girl wearing a dress with the colours of the UAE, who is presenting lunch to children from all around the world, as a symbolic expression for human kindness and solidarity.”

Iman Rashid Saif stressed that the department has cooperated with Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, and Sharjah Girl Guides by providing an opportunity to their members to participate in the poster contest after they attended art workshops that aimed to encourage their imagination and innovation when drawing these posters. She also thanked the 3 institutions for their cooperation in this initiative and for offering all kinds of facilities to ensure its success.

The Department received 85 posters that contained various innovative ideas, and a committee was formed to evaluate them. The committee chose ten posters that will handed over to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). 3 winners were also picked for the first, second, and third place in the local contest for the Emirate of Sharjah, and they were presented with valuable awards in recognition of their efforts.

3 members from “Sharjah Children” which is part of the “Rubu' Qarn Foundation” for Creating leaders and Innovators, won the competition, including Jawaher Ibrahim Khalfan Al Zuhairi in first place, Alia Ibrahim Khalfan Al Zuhairi in second place, and Mohammed Tariq Mohammed in third place.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) will choose 4 winners from every age group based on the guidance of a special jury of judges, and the organization will announce the results on its website in December. The winners will receive certificates of appreciation and gift bags, in addition to the opportunity to showcase their works at the organization’s headquarters in Rome, in order to promote their pieces at the organization’s offices all around the world.