Eman Turki: The 7th edition of Sehati Conference addresses the issue of obesity in children and Youth

In a statement to “Sharjah 24”, Turki pointed out that the conference will witness workshops and events offered by the administration to the community in order to raise awareness about this issue, and therefore we invite the public to attend and benefit from experts and specialists from the countries of the world present during the conference.

Eman Turki explained that the conference aims to raise awareness and awareness among the society about the issue of obesity among adolescents, and appropriate solutions to address this issue in addition to making appropriate recommendations for the countries of the region and raise the name of Sharjah as a healthy city organised for this event.