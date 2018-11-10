The Breastfeeding Friends Society celebrates the artistic talents of students from UoS

The 3 students participated in the society’s painting competition, which is part of the activities of the National Breastfeeding Week that took place during November 4-10.

The ceremony, which was held at the University of Sharjah, was attended by Eng. Khawla Al Noman, Head of Breastfeeding Friends Society; Dr. Nadia M. Alhasani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah; and members of the college’s administrative and teaching bodies. The ceremony was also attended by a large group of students, in addition to a number of specialists and volunteers from the Breastfeeding Friends Society.

Eng. Khawla Al Noman, Head of Breastfeeding Friends Society, said, “The painting competition was organized in cooperation with the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah, whose academic and administrative faculty members gave us all possible means of support to ensure the success of the competition and to make sure that it achieves the objectives of the Breastfeeding Friends Society through an Innovative way that helps to raise awareness.”

Dr. Nadia M. Alhasani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah, stressed that that she was proud to cooperate with the Breastfeeding Friends Society. She then praised this initiative that offered a great opportunity for the college’s students to participate in an activity that was based on the values of social responsibility. She added that this step places that society in the ranks of institutions that support the advancement of universities and their students.

At the end of the ceremony, Eng. Khawla Al Noman and Dr. Nadia M. Alhasani honoured the 3 students, as well as the sponsoring and cooperating bodies that participated in supporting the events and activities organised by the society during the National Breastfeeding Week. The society’s shield was also presented to the faculty of the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah, in recognition of their innovative contribution to these events through the works of art that will be used in future awareness campaigns.

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the Breastfeeding Friends Society aims to improve the physical and psychological health of mothers and children by promoting breastfeeding, which helps to maintain the health of the community in the Emirate.