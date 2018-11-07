Directorate of Human Resources revives National Breastfeeding Week

Dr. Sundus Al Ajram from Sharjah Baby Friendly Office delivered an educational lecture on “Natural Breastfeeding and Return to Work” in which she highlighted the importance of breastfeeding in preventing women from contracting diseases as well as ways and means to help working mothers coordinate between work and breastfeeding.

She provided rich information on the procedures that a working mother can take at her workplace to improve her child's access to breastfeeding. The staff interacted with the lecture and presented many inquiries, and exchanged experiences and opinions in this regard.

The cooperation between the two sides complements the efforts initiated by the Department in partnership with the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office in support of the efforts and aspirations of the Government of Sharjah in empowering women and supporting the working mother as well as help them balance their family responsibilities and duties with their career aspirations.

The Department also aims to achieve the common objectives of the two sides in overcoming the challenges faced by working women, thus contributing to raising their participation in the labour market, supporting their job stability and activating their contributions to the rapid development movement witnessed by the country.

The day concluded with awareness-raising activities such as distribution of gift and publications which contributed by Breastfeeding Friends as a participant in the event. The Ibn Sina Pharmacies Group also offered products that are friendly to mothers and babies.