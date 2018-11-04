Breastfeeding Friends Society celebrates the National Breastfeeding Week

The society will organise these events with the aim of raising awareness on the importance of breastfeeding in enhancing the psychological and emotional health of both mother and child. The events will include the participation of more than 22 government agencies, hospitals, health centres, and nurseries all around the country.

Eng. Khawla Al Noman, Head of Breastfeeding Friends Society, pointed out that the society will work to emphasize the theme of this year’s National Breastfeeding Week, which is “Breastfeeding is the foundation of life,” by reaching as many mothers and soon-to-be-married women in order to enhance their awareness and encourage them to breastfeed their infants.

The society will organise a variety of educational seminars, awareness platforms, workshops, and family contests, as well as arrange visits to the maternity wards of a number of hospitals, including American Hospital Dubai, Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, University Hospital Sharjah, Saudi German Hospital Sharjah, and Ajman Specialty Hospital.

A variety of events will also be organized in Amina Hospital, Al Hamidiya Health Center, Al Madina Health Center, Musheirif Health Center in Ajman, and Al Faisal Medical Center in Fujairah, in addition to the Sharjah Ladies Club, the Mughaider Center in Sharjah, and a number of correctional facilities in Sharjah.

Mothers and female employees from Sharjah’s Social Services Department, Sharjah’s Directorate of Islamic Affairs, and the Sharjah Media Corporation will have an opportunity to participate in the activities and events of the National Breastfeeding Week. Teachers from Al Khaleej International School, Shaise Nursery, Al Qadisiyah Nursery in Khor Fakkan, and Al Ghubaibah Nursery in Sharjah will also have an opportunity to participate in the events of the week.

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs., the Breastfeeding Friends Society aims to improve the physical and psychological health of mothers and children by promoting breastfeeding, which helps to maintain the health of the community in the Emirate.