Pink Caravan offering free cancer checkups to UAE professionals

The services were part of a comprehensive awareness campaign titled the ‘Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Days’ organised by the Pink Caravan (PC), a breast cancer awareness initiative that falls under Friends Of Cancer Patients. The campaign targeted employees of government and private sectors, as well as civil community organisations, and included lectures and educational workshops that highlighted the importance of performing regular self-examination as a method for the early detection of breast cancer. Free screenings were also provided.

The Pink Caravan offers three additional ‘Wellness Day’ options until the end of the year. The first includes a series of awareness programmes and educational workshops. The second provides physical examinations, while the third is a combination of the two along with a mammogram screening for breast cancer using the Pink Caravan Mobile Clinic.

During Pink October, a variety of entities benefitted from the Pink Caravan. The initiative conducted a combination of awareness lectures and clinical checkups for employees of several organisations including Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC), NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), Al Wasl Club Dubai, Ajman Specialty General Hospital, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Dubai South, Ibn Seena, The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation and Nutrition Middle East.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and Head of Pink Caravan's Medical and Awareness Committee, said: “The response from both government and private sectors has been extremely positive. With the active participation of those we designed this campaign for, Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Days has succeeded in achieving its goals to heighten people’s awareness about breast and cervical cancers by telling them about the important role regular screenings play in the early detection and diagnosis of the disease.”

“Even after the Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes, our medical teams will continue to educate the UAE community about the risks of the disease through awareness lectures and free screenings.”

The Pink Caravan Mobile Medical Clinic has been one of Pink Caravan’s biggest achievements since it was launched in 2011. This February, PC introduced the first-of-its-kind Pink Caravan Mobile Screening Clinic to offer free screening and early detection services to communities across the UAE throughout the year. The mobile clinic has been become part of the campaign with support from Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC).

The Clinic provides free medical services to the UAE community throughout the year, not only during the Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Days. Services include breast cancer screening with 3D mammography, as well as a range of other medical tests, including sugar, blood pressure, osteoporosis and height and weight measurements.