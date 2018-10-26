Aisha Ali Al Kaabi underlines children’s pivotal role in making the future

Al Kaabi has called for the participation of children in various events inside the UAE and beyond to enrich their experiences and knowledge, develop their skills, and enable them to exchange experiences with their peers and enhance their role in active participation in the different social and humanitarian occasions and events.

Al Kaabi explained that ‘Sharjah children’ was keen to participate in the Sharjah Children's Shura Council at the council’s session held as part of the Young People's Shura, on the sidelines of ‘Investing in the Future’ conference, with the participation of Sajaya young ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth and Sharjah for Capability Development “Tatweer”.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Kaabi explained that ‘Sharjah Children’, through this presence at this important international event, seeks to enhance children's abilities, enable them to think about building their future, and support their ideas and future visions, suggestions and recommendations being the core of homeland’s future building, wheel of progress in various fields and their pace of development. She urged them to contribute to solving their own problems and to play a positive role in shaping their future and meeting the challenges.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the Sharjah Children's Shura Council is one of the initiatives of the Rubu' Qarn - Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, which seeks to achieve the vision of leadership in the future leaders, by educating them and engaging them in parliamentary life.