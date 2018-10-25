UAE renews support for UN Women, contributes US$5 million to core funding

The financial contribution will leverage UN Women’s unique mandate to drive progress globally on gender equality and women’s empowerment, and to support the accelerated implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"We are delighted to present our contribution in support of UN Women's vision in achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment around the world," stated Ambassador Nusseibeh. "We take pride in supporting the critical efforts of UN Women in championing women and girls because investing in women is part of our national strategy and foreign policy – and it’s the cornerstone of a more stable, tolerant, and prosperous world order."

Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka remarked, "UN Women deeply appreciates the ongoing partnership with the United Arab Emirates. The Government’s generous support to UN Women underlines its steadfast commitment to make gender equality and the empowerment of women a reality for women and girls around the world. Resources like these are a foundation for our programmes, helping us to expand our reach and to finance emerging or underfunded priorities, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its vision for a gender equal world."

The UAE and UN Women have a long-standing partnership, since the founding of the entity in 2010. The UAE has served on UN-Women’s Executive Board from 2013 to 2018, serving as Vice-President of the Asia-Pacific Group and President of the Executive Board during that time. In 2016, a UN Women Liaison Office in Abu Dhabi was inaugurated to assist UN Women’s advocacy and partnership efforts in the region.