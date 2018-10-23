The Friends of Arthritis Patients Association encourages physical activity through “One Hour Walk” event

The awareness event was part of the planned events for World Arthritis Day 2018, which are organised by the association in various locations in Sharjah until October 29. The events include distributing leaflets to raise awareness on arthritis, offering free health tests, and organizing sports activities, in addition to many other events.

Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, stressed the importance of community events like the “One Hour Walk” event, which help enhance awareness of Arthritis and praised the effort of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in encouraging Community to do sports and physical activity, in same line with the Association objectives as well as providing treatment for arthritis patients as well as demonstrate a spirit of solidarity with patients and organize support for them from other individuals and associations in order to help alleviate their suffering.

Abdullah Ghanim Al Muhairi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Branch in Sharjah, stated that the “One Hour Walk” event is part of the strategic partnership between the Emirates Red Crescent and both the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association. He added that this initiative is also part of the national duty of Emirates Red Crescent to support all associations in Sharjah.

The participants in the “One Hour Walk” event also benefitted from the free health tests that were made available, which include tests for blood pressure, diabetes, and body mass index. Furthermore, a number of health experts were present at the event, where they offered health advice to the participants and responded to questions and enquiries regarding arthritis and ways to prevent it.