Abu Dhabi sets two Guinness World records in support of cancer awareness

  • Monday 22, October 2018 in 8:59 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Abu Dhabi has set two Guinness World Records in fighting breast cancer. The achievement came in the following categories: the longest awareness ribbon, the largest number of pairs attaching awareness ribbons to each other simultaneously and most people making and wearing awareness ribbons at the same time.
Coinciding with International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event was organised by VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Medical City at Al Hudayriat Island on Saturday where two Guinness World Records in Support of Cancer Awareness were set in a bid to bring UAE’s and the world’s attention to the rising need for cancer prevention awareness.
 
The event was held in collaboration with partners, including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Hudayriat Island, Emirates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Media Company, and the Cancer Patient Care Society - Rahma.