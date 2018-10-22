Abu Dhabi sets two Guinness World records in support of cancer awareness

Coinciding with International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event was organised by VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Medical City at Al Hudayriat Island on Saturday where two Guinness World Records in Support of Cancer Awareness were set in a bid to bring UAE’s and the world’s attention to the rising need for cancer prevention awareness.

The event was held in collaboration with partners, including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Hudayriat Island, Emirates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Media Company, and the Cancer Patient Care Society - Rahma.