UHS saves Baby in womb from a rare heart condition

Dr. Eman Deemas Al Suwaidi, Specialist in Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Fetal Medicine at University Hospital Sharjah, said, “The baby-to-be-born was diagnosed with a rare heart condition and as such required the intervention of fetal medicine. As the condition was rare, even fetal medicine had a low rate of success. Within a few months, the baby’s condition improved, and the mother delivered at full-term,”

In the United Arab Emirates, nearly 12 percent of infants are born too early, less than 37 weeks of pregnancy. To ensure that most women have safe pregnancies and reach full term, UHS physicians are well-trained in fetal medicine to provide the highest standard of care for mothers and babies during this joyous, yet delicate period.